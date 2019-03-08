E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man charged following stabbing in Bury St Edmunds pub car park

PUBLISHED: 22:04 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 22:04 07 November 2019

Police at the scene of the stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

A 24-year-old man has been charged following a stabbing at a Bury St Edmunds pub car park which left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Hari Farlie, of no fixed address, has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in connection to the incident on Friday, October 25.

Police had been called shortly after 11.35pm following reports that a man had been stabbed during an altercation with four or five men in the car park outside The Moreton Hall pub in Lawson Place.

Farlie was arrested in Haverhill yesterday, Wednesday, November 6, and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before magistrates in Ipswich tomorrow morning.

Yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, November 6, a 29-year-old man from Braintree was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the incident.

He was questioned and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Four other men were arrested in late October in connection to the stabbing.

A 32-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on Wednesday, October 30 while a 29-year-old man from Haverhill was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on Monday, October 28.

The men were both questioned and later released on bail until Monday, November 25, pending further enquiries.

A 24-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder on Saturday, October 27.

He was questioned and released on bail until Monday, November 18.

A 29-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds was arrested shortly after the attack, on Saturday, October 26. He was questioned and later released under investigation.

