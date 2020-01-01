Man charged in connection to armed robbery of jewellers in 2014

A 50-year-old man has been charged in connection the armed robbery of a Bury St Edmunds jewellers more than five years ago.

Two men entered Preston and Duckworth in the in Cornhill at around 4.50pm on Tuesday, November 4, 2014, and threatened staff and customers with a black handgun.

They fled the scene of the heist with several high-value watches.

Robertas Piliukaitis, of Northwood, Dublin, was arrested in Belfast on Saturday, January 11, by officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland, on behalf Suffolk Constabulary.

He was brought back to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning by officers from Suffolk Police and has subsequently been charged with the following two offences: robbery; and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

Piliukaitis has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich today, Monday, January 13.