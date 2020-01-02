Man charged in connection with New Year's Day double stabbing
PUBLISHED: 07:18 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:25 02 January 2020
Archant
A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged stabbing which happened in the early hours of New Year's Day in Felixstowe.
The entrance to Mill Lane, in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE
Michael Dawson of Eastland Court, Trimley St Mary, has been charged with two counts of GBH and is remanded in custody until his next court appearance.
Two women were allegedly stabbed at around 2am on Wednesday, January 1 at a property in Mill Lane.
A 33-year-old woman sustained a serious knife wound to her stomach and another woman, aged 44, sustained a knife injury to the shoulder.
Both were treated in hospital.
