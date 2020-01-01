20-year-old charged in connection with indecent exposure incidents

A 20-year-old has been charged in connection with indecent exposure incidents involving children.

Adam Wells, of Low Road, Hasketon, was charged yesterday, Sunday, March 15, with two offences of exposure.

The two charges relate to incidents which took place last year.

The first happened shortly after 4.15pm on Thursday, August 8, 2019, following reports that a man had exposed himself to an 11-year-girl in Brook Street, Woodbridge.

A man was also reported for exposing himself to a group of children in a car park in Parklands, Ufford between 5pm and 5.15pm on the same day.

Wells has been charged and released on bail and is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, June 2.

