E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man charged and another arrested over Colchester fight

PUBLISHED: 17:37 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:37 26 August 2020

One man has been arrested and another charged following an incident in Ipswich Road, Colchester, earlier this week. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

One man has been arrested and another charged following an incident in Ipswich Road, Colchester, earlier this week. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after an incident in Colchester where a 29-year-old was hit by a car.

Essex Police were called to Ipswich Road in Colchester on Monday, August 24, shortly after 11.25pm to reports of a fight and a car colliding with three men.

The 29-year-old man was taken to hospital with multiple injuries and the other two men had left the scene by the time police arrived.

One of the men has since been identified and arrested on suspicion of affray and assaulting an emergency worker.

The 28-year-old, of no fixed address, remains in custody for questioning while police continue their enquiries to find the third man – who they believe may be injured.

Stirling Rose, 29, of St Peter’s Street, Colchester, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday, August 27).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk pupils told to wear masks on buses to and from senior schools

Suffolk has announced its school transport plans. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family of ‘intelligent’ son who died in NHS care join mum’s fight for inquiry

Matthew Leahy, Glenn Holmes and Richard Wade, who all died in the care of the former North Essex Partnership NHS trust Pictures: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

No further action against man arrested after woman flown to hospital

The East Anglia Air Ambulance landing on Aldeburgh beach Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

From Tina Turner to Pink Floyd and Westlife - memories of great outdoor concerts in Days Gone By

Tina Turner performing at Portman Road in 1990 Picture: JERRY TURNER

Man charged and another arrested over Colchester fight

One man has been arrested and another charged following an incident in Ipswich Road, Colchester, earlier this week. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN