Man charged and another arrested over Colchester fight

One man has been arrested and another charged following an incident in Ipswich Road, Colchester, earlier this week.

A man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after an incident in Colchester where a 29-year-old was hit by a car.

Essex Police were called to Ipswich Road in Colchester on Monday, August 24, shortly after 11.25pm to reports of a fight and a car colliding with three men.

The 29-year-old man was taken to hospital with multiple injuries and the other two men had left the scene by the time police arrived.

One of the men has since been identified and arrested on suspicion of affray and assaulting an emergency worker.

The 28-year-old, of no fixed address, remains in custody for questioning while police continue their enquiries to find the third man – who they believe may be injured.

Stirling Rose, 29, of St Peter’s Street, Colchester, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday, August 27).