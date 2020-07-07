Man charged with drink driving near A14
PUBLISHED: 11:57 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:57 07 July 2020
Archant
A man from Bury St Edmunds has been charged with a number of motor offences including drink driving and driving whilst disqualified near the A14.
It follows an incident where a Vauxhall Vivaro was stopped in Heath Road by the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team on Monday, July 6, after it was seen driving on the A14 near Woolpit.
The driver was allegedly found to be over the drink drive limit, with 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – nearly double the legal limit of 35 microgrammes in England.
Dean Tamchen, aged 45, was arrested and subsequently charged with three motoring offences; drink driving, driving without insurance and driving whilst disqualified.
The vehicle was seized at the scene and Tamchen is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court today.
