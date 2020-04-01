Man charged after armed robbery at Tesco Express

Police at the scene at Tesco Express in Lawson Place, Bury St Edmunds Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD Archant

A man has been charged following an armed robbery at a Tesco store in Bury St Edmunds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two men entered the Tesco Express on the Moreton Hall estate in Lawson Place around 5.30am on Monday, March 23, armed with knives and threatened members of staff.

The men stole cash, two mobile phones and the keys to a white Suzuki Alto, which was then taken from outside the shop. The car was found later that morning in Ashwell Road, Bury.

You may also want to watch:

Jordan Carr, 30, of no fixed address, has been charged with robbery, possession of a knife in a public place, and taking a vehicle without consent in relation to the Tesco incident.

He has also been charged with attempted theft from a shop – in connection with the attempted theft of perfume from Debenhams in Charter Square, Bury St Edmunds, on March 2.

Carr is due to appear before magistrates in Ipswich today.

A 37-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds who was arrested on Monday in connection with robberies at convenience shops in Eye and Leiston at the weekend, was further arrested in custody on suspicion of the robbery at Tesco Express in Bury St Edmunds on March 23.

He has been bailed pending further enquiries in respect of all three incidents, but was wanted on recall to prison and so was detained to be transferred into the custody of HM Prison Service.