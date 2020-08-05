Man charged after assault of two police officers at hospital
PUBLISHED: 14:57 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:58 05 August 2020
A man has been charged in connection with the assault of two police officers at West Suffolk Hospital last weekend.
The incident happened on Saturday, August 1, in Bury St Edmunds when a man allegedly threw a rock, hitting a police officer in the back of their head causing a cut.
The other police officer was reportedly punched on their hands and scratched on their forearms.
A man was later taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Michael Johnson, aged 36, of Eyre Close, Bury St Edmunds, was subsequently charged with assault on an emergency worker and assault causing actual bodily harm.
He appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, August 3, and is next due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, September 3.
