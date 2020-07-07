Man charged with sexual offences against mentally disordered person on New Year’s Eve

Stephen Pilgrim has been charged with sexual offences against a mentally disordered person in Manningtree (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man from Bradfield has been charged with two counts of sexual offences against a mentally disordered person, which were alleged to have taken place on New Year’s Eve.

Stephen Pilgrim, 59, of Harwich Road in Bradfield, will appear at Colchester Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 6.

Essex Police said the offences are alleged to have happened in Manningtree on December 31 last year.