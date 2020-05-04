Husband charged with murder of wife to appear in court
PUBLISHED: 05:30 05 May 2020
A man charged with the murder of his wife will appear before magistrates in Ipswich today.
Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 51, will appear in Ipswich Magistrates’ Court after being charged with murder yesterday.
He is suspected of killing his wife, Silke Hartshorne-Jones, on Sunday.
Police were called to the family home in The Green, Barham, near Ipswich, following reports of a shooting shortly before 4.45am on Sunday, May 3.
On arrival they found Mrs Hartshorne-Jones, aged in her 40s, had suffered serious injuries.
She was taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance in a critical condition, and died a short time later.
Detectives arrested Mr Hartshorne-Jones, understood to be a gun dealer, on suspicion of murder.
He was later taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, and yesterday he was charged. He is due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich today.
His wife was a German national, who worked as a corporate solicitor and had children.
