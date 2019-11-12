E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man charged with causing death of motorcyclist Jake Page by careless driving

12 November, 2019 - 19:00
Jake Page, 19, who was killed on his motorbike following a crash in Sudbury Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

A man will appear in court next month charged with causing the death of a 19-year-old motorcyclist.

Colin Humphrey, 30, of Sycamore Close, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday charged with causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

Humphrey is accused of causing the death of Jake Page following a crash around 6.40pm on Melford Road in Sudbury on Friday, April 6, 2018.

Keen motorcyclist Mr Page, from Great Waldingfield, was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries following the collision, but later died.

Magistrates heard how Humphrey was driving a Toyota Corolla on Melford Road in Sudbury when the collision happened.

The road was closed in both directions for more than five hours while crash investigators worked at the scene and finally reopened at midnight.

Humphrey did not enter a plea and was granted unconditional bail.

Magistrates in Ipswich declined jurisdiction and sent the case to crown court.

Humphrey will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on December 10 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Paying tribute following the crash, Mr Page's family issued a tribute which read: "He was a very much loved son to Jason and Joanne and brother to Jemma.

"Jake was so full of life, always happy, loved his family, his dogs and his friends.

"He had many passions in life, but his biggest were the gym which he attended nearly every day without fail, and his motorbike, which he couldn't wait to get out on as soon as the sun was shining.

"We have been completely flooded with messages telling us how loving, funny, caring, outgoing and positive he was.

"Jake's life had just begun and he was truly starting to shine brighter than ever, he was taken far too soon from us."

Tributes were also paid over social media at the time, including from Zest gym in Sudbury where Mr Page was a member.

A post on Zest's Facebook page from an instructor at the time read: "Our thoughts go out to all of Jake Page's friends and family.

"One of the loveliest gym members I had the pleasure of knowing."

