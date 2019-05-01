Man charged with Clacton convenience store robbery

Partly Cloudy

01 May, 2019 - 10:23
A man has been charged with the robbery of Kwik Serve convenience store in High Street, Clacton Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A man has been charged with the robbery of Kwik Serve convenience store in High Street, Clacton Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

A man has been charged with robbery following a raid on a Clacton convenience store over the weekend.

Police were called to reports of a robbery, at Kwik Serve in Clacton's High Street, on Saturday, April 27.

Martin Ottoway, 37, of Croft Road, Clacton, will appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court today, Wednesday, May 1, charged with robbery.

This is the second time this year the store has been raided.

Shopkeeper Jonathan Dunkin, 68, who has run the shop for the last 26 years, swatted away a fake gun waved inches from his face during an attempted robbery in January.

Scott Cotier, 22, was jailed on February 14 for four-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to attempted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

