Man charged with burglary of Leiston Co-op to appear in court

A man will appear at Ipswich Crown Court next month charged with burglary and conspiracy to burgle the Co-op at Leiston.

Jamie Channon, 40, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Thursday via video link from Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

Channon, of Chadfields, Tilbury, Essex, is charged in connection with a burglary at the Co-op Solar Store in Sizewell Road, which happened on October 14 around 2am.

No application was made for bail and Channon, who spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth, was remanded in custody at Suffolk Magistrates' Court.

Conspiracy is an indictable-only offence and must be heard at the crown court and magistrates agreed that the burglary charge - an either-way offence - would also be heard at the crown court next month.

Channon entered no plea and is due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on December 5.