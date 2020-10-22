Man charged with assaulting police officers and criminal damage

A man will appear in court today charged with criminal damage and assaulting two police officers following an incident at a Suffolk motel.

Police were called at 11.35pm on Tuesday to reports that a room door at the Valbri Motel in London Road, Brandon, had been kicked and damaged.

Officer attended and a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Two police officers were then kicked and spat at as the suspect was transported to custody, and further damage was also caused to a police vehicle.

Lee Emery, of William Kett Close, Norwich, has been subsequently charged with two counts of criminal damage and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before magistrates in Ipswich today.