Man charged with kidnap following burglary in Colchester

A 51-year-old man has been charged with kidnap following a burglary in Colchester. Picture SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A Colchester man has been charged with kidnap following a burglary that took place in the town in January.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lee Brandley, 51, of Prince Philip Road, Colchester, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, kidnap and burglary.

You may also want to watch:

Brandley appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, April 23.

He is next due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, May 22.

Two other men have already been charged with the same offences, which they have denied.

They are due to stand trial in August.