Man charged with kidnap following burglary in Colchester

PUBLISHED: 15:23 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 04 May 2020

A 51-year-old man has been charged with kidnap following a burglary in Colchester. Picture SARAH LUCY BROWN

A Colchester man has been charged with kidnap following a burglary that took place in the town in January.

Lee Brandley, 51, of Prince Philip Road, Colchester, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, kidnap and burglary.

Brandley appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, April 23.

He is next due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, May 22.

Two other men have already been charged with the same offences, which they have denied.

They are due to stand trial in August.

