Husband charged with murder of wife after shooting at Suffolk home

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The husband of a solicitor who died after she was shot at their Suffolk home has been charged with her murder.

Silke Hartshorne-Jones, who died after she was shot on Sunday, May 3 Picture: Silke Hartshorne-Jones/Facebook Silke Hartshorne-Jones, who died after she was shot on Sunday, May 3 Picture: Silke Hartshorne-Jones/Facebook

Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 51, was charged this evening with killing Silke Hartshorne-Jones on Sunday.

Police were called to the family home in The Green, Barham, near Ipswich, following reports of a shooting shortly before 4.45am on Sunday, May 3.

On arrival they found Mrs Hartshorne-Jones, aged in her 40s, had suffered serious injuries.

She was taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance in a critical condition, and died a short time later.

A woman in her 40s who died following a shooting in Barham has been named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A woman in her 40s who died following a shooting in Barham has been named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Detectives arrested Mr Hartshorne-Jones, understood to be a gun dealer, on suspicion of murder.

He was later taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, and this evening he was charged. He is due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich on Tuesday, May 5.

His wife was a German national, who worked as a corporate solicitor and had children.

According to her Linked-in account, she studied for a degree in Law at Heidelberg University, located around an hour south of Frankfurt, Germany where she also went to high school.

She then moved on to the University of New South Wales in Australia before relocating to London.

After moving to the UK in 2008 she worked as a legal assistant before then working for K2 Partnering Solutions, becoming general council for the company across Europe.

Mrs Hartshorne-Jones and her husband moved into their grade II listed property, Chestnut Farm in 2015.

Members of the local community also expressed their sadness at the news. The property remained cordoned off by police today.

Stephen Carr, chairman of Barham Parish Council, said he was totally shocked by the news of the woman’s death, which happened in a “close knit” area of the village.

“It’s a very quiet place,” said Mr Carr.

“We were totally surprised. It’s not normal in Barham.”

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s a tragedy what’s happened.

“We’re a close community here.”