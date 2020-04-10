Man charged with rape following attack in Colchester
PUBLISHED: 14:10 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:10 10 April 2020
A man has been charged with rape after a woman was attacked in Colchester.
Police were called at about 1am on Thursday, April 9 to reports of a woman having been raped at an address in the town.
A 31 year-old man was arrested a short time later.
Kamen Lawrence, of Greenstead, has been charged with rape and is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, April 11.
