Man convicted of sexual assault has suspended sentence increased

16 January, 2020 - 05:30
Christopher Langford appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man convicted of sexual assault breached his suspended sentence by failing to attend Probation Service appointments, a court heard.

Christopher Langford, 32, of no fixed address in Stowmarket, admitted sexually assaulting a woman in August 2017 and was given an eight month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, in October last year.

He was also given a 50 day rehabilitation activity requirement and was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for ten years.

Langford appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday charged with breaching his suspended sentence after missing probation appointments on November 5 and November 11.

The court heard in regard to the November 11 breach, Langford told the Probation Service he had a hospital appointment but failed to provide the necessary evidence.

He was homeless when the missed appointments took place and was now living with his father, the court heard.

Judge David Pugh increased his suspended sentence from 18 months to 20 months.

Warning Langford, the judge said: "Bear in mind that if you commit any offence during the period of suspension or if you fail to comply with the requirements then you could serve all or part of the sentence of imprisonment."

