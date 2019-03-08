Kesgrave man admits outraging public decency by taking indecent images of women while shopping in superstore

Robert Cooper admitted outraging public decency by taking indecent images of women while shopping in a Suffolk supermarket Picture: ARCHANT

A 40-year-old man has been convicted of outraging public decency after he admitted taking indecent images of women while they were shopping in a Suffolk superstore.

Robert Cooper, of Dewar Lane, Kesgrave, was witnessed taking images up the skirts of women by a security guard at the Tesco supermarket in Anson Road, Martlesham, on July 7, 2018.

The security guard noticed that Cooper had been in the shop for more than half an hour but had only placed three items in his basket.

He was witnessed walking up and down the aisles without selecting anything before bending down, appearing to view the bottom shelf and placing his basket down on the floor.

On occasion, the basket was placed almost between the legs of the people next to him.

He was then seen fiddling with something inside the basket before then walking off.

After Cooper repeated the act three times, the security guard contacted another member of staff who then followed him, witnessing him using an iPhone with a green case to take images and video of women wearing skirts.

Two police officers, who happened to be in the shop at the time, were contacted and they approached Cooper once he made his way to the checkout an hour after entering the shop, with still only three items in his basket.

They asked him to turn over his phone and once he did, despite initially giving them an alternative phone, they found 71 images and 29 videos all taken up the skirts of women.

Cooper admitted an act of outraging public decency yesterday (June 24) at a hearing at Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich.

He was sentenced to a 24 month community order during which he has to complete 15 days of rehabilitation and a further 35 days with the Horizon Programme.

He was also ordered to pay a £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs to the prosecution.

An order to destroy the phone which had all the images on it was also made by magistrates.

After he was sentenced, Cooper said: "I would like to apologise to all of the women who were victims and to the courts."

The "upskirting" law was introduced in April this year as part of the Voyeurism Act 2019.

Since then, people who have taken images up the skirts of women without their consent have been charged by the police.