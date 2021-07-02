Man fighting for his life after crash remains in 'critical condition'

Published: 4:24 PM July 2, 2021

A man remains in a critical condition following a crash on the A1120 (stock picture) - Credit: Staff

A man is fighting for his life following a serious crash on the A1120 near Stowupland.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash at Forward Green, in Earl Stonham, just before 6.50am on Thursday morning.

A white Ford Connect van was involved in a collision with a grey Skoda Octavia on the A1120 Bell's Lane.

Fire and ambulance crews also attended and the driver of the van – a man aged in his 20s – had to be extracted from the vehicle.

He was subsequently airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in a critical condition, police said.

The road was closed until 12.15pm while crash investigators worked at the scene and the vehicles were recovered.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw either vehicle immediately prior to the collision.

They would also be keen to hear from anyone who was driving along the A1120 between the A140 and Stowupland between 6.40am and 6.50am and had a dashcam fitted in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the roads and armed policing team at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting reference CAD 49 of July 1.