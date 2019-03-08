One dead and second injured in stabbing

Police are at the scene of a stabbing in Buffet Way, Greenstead, Colchester Picture: SIMON DAVIS SIMON DAVIS

A man has been stabbed to death and a second person could be “seriously injured” following an incident in Colchester.

Police are concerned for the welfare of Robert Brown, who is believed to have been injured in the incident Picture: ESSEX POLICE Police are concerned for the welfare of Robert Brown, who is believed to have been injured in the incident Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Officers were called shortly before 1.10am today, Tuesday, May 7, with reports of stabbing in Buffett Way.

A man in his 30s was found injured and, despite the best efforts of paramedics, he later died.

A second man is also thought to be hurt, but police say he left the scene before emergency services arrived.

He has been identified as Robert Brown, 44, of no fixed address, and is believed to have links to Braintree and Colchester.

Police have taped off the area around Buffet Way, Greenstead, Colchester, following the death of a man Picture: SIMON DAVIS Police have taped off the area around Buffet Way, Greenstead, Colchester, following the death of a man Picture: SIMON DAVIS

Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “It's really important that we find Robert Brown as he may be seriously injured and we and his family are very concerned for his welfare.

“We ask Robert or anyone who knows where he is to please get in touch so that we can make sure he is okay and he received any medical treatment he might need.

“We are continuing our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident, and we'd like to speak to anyone who was in the Buffett Way area in the early hours of this morning and saw what happened or anything suspicious.

“We're also keen to speak to anyone with CCTV, dash cam or mobile phone footage.”

Witnesses and anyone with information are asked to call the North Major Crime Team on 101 or contact the force via email.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11.