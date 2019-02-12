Sunshine and Showers

Bury St Edmunds man denies assaulting partner

PUBLISHED: 18:16 07 March 2019

William Crump, of Bury St Edmunds, is accused of assaulting his partner, Ipswich Crown Court heard Picture: ARCHANT

William Crump, of Bury St Edmunds, is accused of assaulting his partner, Ipswich Crown Court heard Picture: ARCHANT

An alcoholic lost his temper and assaulted his partner after they had both been drinking, it has been alleged.

Antoinette O’Brien was in bed at William Crump’s home in Bury St Edmunds when she allegedly heard him shouting and calling her names, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

She got out of bed and was allegedly pushed in the chest by Crump causing her to hit her head on the wall and fall to the floor.

Miss O’Brien had picked up her bag to leave and claimed she was pushed by Crump again in the kitchen causing her to hit her head on a shelf.

She was later taken to hospital by ambulance.

Crump, 48, of Hawthorn Close, Bury St Edmunds, denies common assault on Miss O’Brien on June 6 last year.

Giving evidence Miss O’Brien accepted she and Crump were both drinking heavily in June last year and that they had “dragged each other down.”

Giving evidence Crump admitted there had been an argument between him and Miss O‘Brien on June 6 but he denied pushing her so hard that she hit her head. He also denied punching or kicking her.

The trial continues.

