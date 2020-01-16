E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man denies attempting to rob taxi driver

16 January, 2020 - 07:30
Albert Le Surf appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Albert Le Surf appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man has denied attempting to rob a taxi driver in Essex near Christmas and will face a crown court trial.

Appearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday for a Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing (PTPH) was Albert Le Surf, 22, of Byng Crescent, Thorpe-le-Soken, who pleaded not guilty to attempted robbery.

The alleged incident happened in Carnarvon Road, Clacton, around 4.20am on Sunday, December 15.

It is alleged an attempt was made to steal the taxi driver's bag.

The trial has been placed in the warned list at Ipswich Crown Court for Monday, April 27, and is expected to last two days.

Le Surf spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter his plea at the short hearing.

He was remanded in custody by Judge David Goodin.

No bail application was made by the defence at the hearing.

