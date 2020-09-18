Man denies drug-related charges

A man has denied drug-related charges and will appear at the crown court next month.

Kacanik Gjocaj, 28, of Cherrydown Avenue, Chingford, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to three charges.

Gjocaj is charged with possession of cannabis with intent to supply in Higham on February 2, 2019 and possessing criminal property – £780 in cash – on the same date.

He is also charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis between January 19, 2019, and February 1, 2019.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent the case to the crown court.

Gjocaj, who spoke only to confirm his name, address and enter his pleas at the short hearing, will now appear at Ipswich Crown Court on October 16 for a plea trial and preparation hearing (PTPH).

Magistrates released him on unconditional bail.