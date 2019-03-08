Sunny

Man denies indecent exposure outside woman’s flat

PUBLISHED: 19:33 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:33 29 March 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The jury in the trial of an Essex man accused of drunkenly indecently exposing himself to a woman while trying to open her front door is expected to retire to consider its verdict.

Andrzej Malecki, 38, of Clarendon Way, Colchester, has denied exposure and an alternative offence of outraging public decency in August last year.

The jury is expected to retire on Monday April 1. Ipswich Crown Court heard the woman looked out of a peephole in her front door after hearing someone trying the door handle and saw a man wearing nothing but a T-shirt, “staggering” around and allegedly performing a sex act.

The woman called police after he allegedly tried her front door handle several times.

Officers who arrested Malecki at his home found him lying on a sofa wearing a green T-shirt and boxer shorts and described him as “heavily drunk.”

He told officers he was “eleven out of ten drunk” and said he had no recollection of being outside the woman’s front door.

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Comments have been disabled on this article.

