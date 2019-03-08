Man denies indecent exposure outside woman’s flat

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The jury in the trial of an Essex man accused of drunkenly indecently exposing himself to a woman while trying to open her front door is expected to retire to consider its verdict.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andrzej Malecki, 38, of Clarendon Way, Colchester, has denied exposure and an alternative offence of outraging public decency in August last year.

The jury is expected to retire on Monday April 1. Ipswich Crown Court heard the woman looked out of a peephole in her front door after hearing someone trying the door handle and saw a man wearing nothing but a T-shirt, “staggering” around and allegedly performing a sex act.

The woman called police after he allegedly tried her front door handle several times.

Officers who arrested Malecki at his home found him lying on a sofa wearing a green T-shirt and boxer shorts and described him as “heavily drunk.”

He told officers he was “eleven out of ten drunk” and said he had no recollection of being outside the woman’s front door.