Man denies GBH charge after alleged road rage incident

Michael Bass appeared before magistrates in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A man has denied inflicting grevious bodily harm following an alleged road rage incident in Stowmarket.

Michael Bass, of no fixed abode, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to a charge of GBH.

Bass, 36, is accused of assaulting a 75-year-old man following an incident in Stowmarket on May 18.

District Judge Julie Cooper sent the case to crown court for trial.

Bass is due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on October 8.