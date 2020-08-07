Man accused of impersonating police officer will face trial

A Great Blakenham man has denied impersonating a police officer and will face a trial next year.

David Brown, 61, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Friday and pleaded not guilty to impersonating a police constable and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Brown, of Masons Drive, Great Blakenham, is accused of impersonating a member of the police force on January 5 this year in Ipswich.

The other charge relates to a Ford Focus being allegedly used with no insurance on the A14 Ipswich bypass also on January 5.

Brown spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter his not guilty pleas at the short preliminary hearing.

Brown will now face a trial at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on March 17, 2021.

He was granted unconditional bail ahead of his trial next year and was warned of the consequences of not attending.

The trial is expected to last around two hours.