Man allegedly caught with cannabis to face trial

PUBLISHED: 10:48 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:50 25 September 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man who denies intending to supply cannabis with a street value of around £11,000 after allegedly being caught in possession of the class B drug will stand trial next year.

Arturas Kliauga was arrested near his home in Cathcart Street, Lowestoft, on July 17 after being allegedly caught in possession of 1kg of cannabis.

Kliauga, 37, who spoke through a Lithuanian interpreter, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday via video link from HMP Wandsworth in London and pleaded not guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Judge Emma Peters set Kliauga's trial date for the week commencing January 13.

The trial is expected to last two days.

