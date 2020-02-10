E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man denies racially aggravated assault in Bury

10 February, 2020 - 19:00
William Bone appeared before magistrates in Ipswich Picture: GREGG BROWN

William Bone appeared before magistrates in Ipswich Picture: GREGG BROWN

A man has denied a racially aggravated assault following an incident in Bury St Edmunds.

William Bone, 21, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Monday via video link and pleaded not guilty to racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The alleged incident took place in Bury St Edmunds' town centre on Friday, February 7 around 8.10pm.

Lesla Small, prosecuting, made a submission that the offence was suitable to be heard in magistrates' court.

But magistrates declined jurisdiction and the case was sent to the crown court.

Bone, of Mill Lane, Thurston, who spoke only to confirm his personal details and enter his plea at the hearing, will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on March 9.

Magistrates granted Bone bail with conditions including an electronically tagged curfew and not to contact the alleged victim.

