Man says he stopped touching woman when she spurned his advances

PUBLISHED: 07:30 08 January 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A Suffolk man accused of sexually assaulting a woman after they "crashed out" on a sofa following a night out told police he had stopped touching her when she pushed his hand away.

Following his arrest Thomas Lewis said he had been attracted to the woman and had started massaging her after waking up on a sofa alongside her.

Lewis told officers that the woman had responded by moving towards him after he touched her bottom and he was sure she was awake.

He said that when he touched her between the legs she had moved his hand away and he had stopped what he was doing.

"I realised what I was doing was wrong as my girlfriend was upstairs," he said.

Lewis, 28, of School Avenue, Elmswell, has denied assaulting the woman by penetration in June 2017

It has been alleged that the woman woke up on a sofa following a night out in Stowmarket to find Lewis touching her between her legs.

The alleged victim told police she had "frozen" when she felt Lewis touching her.

The alleged assault ended when Lewis received a call on his mobile phone from his girlfriend who was asleep upstairs, said Edward Renvoize, prosecuting.

The alleged victim had then phoned a friend and asked her to pick her up and she had later contacted the police.

The court heard that the alleged victim had planned to sleep on a sofa at a house Lewis shared with his partner after a night out in Stowmarket.

Lewis had fallen asleep on the sofa and when the woman couldn't wake him she had fallen asleep on the other end of the sofa, said Mr Renvoize.

Lewis told police he had fallen asleep on the sofa and had woken up at 6am and saw the alleged victim curled up on the sofa in her pyjamas.

He had caressed her back and bottom "quite firmly" and claimed that she had moved closer to him.

He said she hadn't opened her eyes or said anything during the alleged incident and he had stopped touching her when she took hold of his hand and pushed it away.

Lewis told police he had then received a call on his mobile phone from his partner who was upstairs and had gone upstairs and had sex with her.

The trial continues.

