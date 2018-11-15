Armed police respond to reports of man with knife

Armed police responded to an incident in Honington Picture: ARCHANT

Armed police were called to a Suffolk village yesterday after a man with a knife barricaded himself inside a property.

Police were called just before 7am to Ixworth Road, Honington, to reports of a man armed with a knife inside a property, and negotiators were dispatched to the scene.

At 8.10am, police entered the property and the man was detained and taken into the care of the ambulance service at the scene.

He was later detained under the Mental Health Act.

No-one was hurt in the incident.