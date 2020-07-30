Man in 50s dies in hospital almost two weeks after A12 crash

Man in 50s dies in hospital after serious crash in London Road, A12, Witham. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS : GOOGLE MAPS

A man who was taken to hospital in a serious condition following a collision on the A12 in Witham earlier this month has died.

He was hurt in a collision between a black Honda Civic and a blue Volkswagen Golf in London Road at around 6.50pm on Saturday, July 11.

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed that the driver of the Civic, a man in his 50s, had died on Wednesday, July 22 – 11 days after the incident.

The spokesman said: “Investigations into the collision are continuing and officers need to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage and who has not already spoken to us.

“In particular, we need to speak to anyone who saw, or has footage of, the way the Civic was being driven in the moments before the collision.”

If you have any information please call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 1085 of July 11 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.