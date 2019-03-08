Partly Cloudy

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 16:35 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 28 March 2019

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the Tesco car park at St Saviours Interchange in the town just before 12.30pm to reports of a man in water.

The man was taken to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The River Lark flows along a deep channel through the centre of the car park, and emergency services at the scene were stationed at the recycling area opposite the petrol station.

Suffolk Constabulary, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, the East of England Ambulance Service and the Suffolk Accident Rescue Servuce (SARS) all attended.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: “We were called at 12.29pm with reports of a person in water near St Saviours Interchange, Bury St Edmunds.

“We sent the Hazardous Area Response Team, two ambulances, an ambulance officer and the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service.”

