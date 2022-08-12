News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man in 80s dies after crash on A131

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:00 PM August 12, 2022
A man has died after a one-vehicle crash in Sudbury Road

A man has died after a one-vehicle crash in Sudbury Road - Credit: Google Maps

A man has died following a serious crash on the A131 near the Suffolk-Essex border.

The incident happened in Sudbury Road, Halstead, at about 7.45pm on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to a one-vehicle crash and the driver, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision.

Anyone who has any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to the incident is asked to contact Essex Police on 101.

Sudbury News

