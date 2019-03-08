Man dies after lorry crash on A14

The incident happened on the on-slip road at junction 43 of the A14 near Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 40s has died following a collision between a lorry and a pedestrian on the A14 in Bury St Edmunds.

Police have confirmed the victim died three weeks after the crash, which happened at around 5.50pm on Tuesday, March 19.

The man, who is yet to be identified, was seriously injured after colliding with a lorry on the westbound carriageway of the A14 near junction 43.

He was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital by air ambulance but died of his injuries yesterday, Thursday, April 4.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who was driving in the area at the time and has dash-cam footage, should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team quoting CAD 266 of March 19.