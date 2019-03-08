Man dies at Essex shooting range

A man has been pronounced dead at Middlewick Ranges in Colchester Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

A man in his 40s has been pronounced dead at Middlewick Ranges in Colchester.

Essex Police were called to the popular beauty spot off Mersea Road at roughly 9.15am today, Sunday, March 31, following concerns for the welfare of a man in his 40s.

The man was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokeswoman for the force said the death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

The firing range, owned by the Ministry of Defence, has been earmarked for a large-scale housing development.