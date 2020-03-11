E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Street cordoned off after man dies in Colchester

PUBLISHED: 11:46 11 March 2020

A man has died after being found unwell in Colchester. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has died after being found unwell in Colchester. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Police are investigating following the death of a man in Colchester after he was found unwell near the Gala Bingo.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at around 9.30pm yesterday, Tuesday, March 10, after a man was found unwell in Osbourne Street, Colchester.

He was taken to hospital where he sadly died this morning.

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed they are making enquiries to establish the circumstances around the man's death.

They said: 'We are exploring a number of lines of enquiry at this stage.

'We would like to speak to anyone using the area at the time. The man was found close to the Gala Bingo and the multi-storey car park.'

Anyone with information is asked to call Colchester police station on 101 quoting incident 1264 of 10/03 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

