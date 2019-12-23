E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man in his 70s dies after suffering medical episode while driving

PUBLISHED: 22:55 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 22:55 23 December 2019

The collision happened in St Anne's Road in Beccles Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A man in his 70s has died after suffering a medical episode while driving his car in Beccles.

Emergency services were called to St Anne's Road in Beccles at around 5.15pm this evening, Monday, December 23.

According to a police spokesman, a man in his 70s had been involved in a minor collision with another vehicle.

He said the man is believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest and that ambulance crews were immediately sent to help.

The spokesman added he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Man in his 70s dies after suffering medical episode while driving

