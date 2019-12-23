Man in his 70s dies after suffering medical episode while driving

A man in his 70s has died after suffering a medical episode while driving his car in Beccles.

Emergency services were called to St Anne's Road in Beccles at around 5.15pm this evening, Monday, December 23.

According to a police spokesman, a man in his 70s had been involved in a minor collision with another vehicle.

He said the man is believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest and that ambulance crews were immediately sent to help.

The spokesman added he was pronounced dead at the scene.