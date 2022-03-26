Man dies after falling ill while driving in Colchester
- Credit: Google Maps
A motorist has died after falling ill at the wheel in central Colchester.
The incident happened in Magdalen Street at about 5pm on Friday, March 25.
It is understood the motorist became unwell at the wheel, which resulted in a minor collision involving his car and the car in front of him.
He later died in the care of the ambulance service.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called to an incident in Magdalen Street, in Colchester, shortly after 5pm yesterday, Friday 25 March following concerns for the welfare of a man.
"We arrived alongside colleagues in the ambulance service who attended to the man.
"Despite their best efforts, the man sadly died.
"The road was closed for a period whilst the incident was being dealt with.
"The man’s next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner."