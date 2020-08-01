Breaking

Two teenagers killed in separate road accidents within 24 hours

A 19-year-old man has died following a crash on the A120 in Coggeshall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 19-year-old man has died following a serious crash on the A120 at Coggeshall today – the second teenager killed on local roads in less than 24 hours.

Essex Police were called to the scene of the crash around 2.40pm Saturday, August 1.

The crash involved a white Mercedes and a white Peugeot car.

Police have since confirmed the man’s death, while a man in his 50s and a woman in her late teens have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road remains closed at the Coggeshall bypass, between West Street and Colchester Road.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area.

Those with information or dashcam footage are asked to contact Essex Police on 101, quoting incident 844 of August 1.

The crash follows another accident in Kirby Cross, where a 17-year-old boy died after his motorbike collided with a lamppost around 9.30pm on Friday night.

Those with information with that crash are asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 1520 of Friday, July 31.