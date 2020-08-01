E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Two teenagers killed in separate road accidents within 24 hours

PUBLISHED: 19:52 01 August 2020 | UPDATED: 19:52 01 August 2020

A 19-year-old man has died following a crash on the A120 in Coggeshall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 19-year-old man has died following a crash on the A120 in Coggeshall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A 19-year-old man has died following a serious crash on the A120 at Coggeshall today – the second teenager killed on local roads in less than 24 hours.

Essex Police were called to the scene of the crash around 2.40pm Saturday, August 1.

The crash involved a white Mercedes and a white Peugeot car.

Police have since confirmed the man’s death, while a man in his 50s and a woman in her late teens have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road remains closed at the Coggeshall bypass, between West Street and Colchester Road.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area.

Those with information or dashcam footage are asked to contact Essex Police on 101, quoting incident 844 of August 1.

The crash follows another accident in Kirby Cross, where a 17-year-old boy died after his motorbike collided with a lamppost around 9.30pm on Friday night.

Those with information with that crash are asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 1520 of Friday, July 31.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

Kieron Dyer ‘deeply upset’ over alleged racist abuse at Suffolk golf club

Kieron Dyer says the incident happened at Hintlesham Golf Club. Picture: GREGG BROWN (library picture)

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Suffolk

The latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

Kieron Dyer ‘deeply upset’ over alleged racist abuse at Suffolk golf club

Kieron Dyer says the incident happened at Hintlesham Golf Club. Picture: GREGG BROWN (library picture)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two teenagers killed in separate road accidents within 24 hours

A 19-year-old man has died following a crash on the A120 in Coggeshall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tourists create parking chaos in Dedham, with locals saying it’s now ‘like Butlins’

Parking chaos in Dedham, near the River Stour, is causing uproar with residents. Picture: ARCHANT

A120 remains closed after serious accident

The A120 has been closed by Essex Police following a serious collision at Coggeshall Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A14 reopens after serious motorcycle accident

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A14 at Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk golf club says it will ban anyone who racially abused Kieron Dyer

Kieron Dyer resigned from Hintlesham Golf Club last week after he was allegedly subjected to racist comments from another member. Picture: Steve Waller/www.stephenwaller.com