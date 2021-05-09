Breaking
Man in 20s dies in collision between lorry and pedestrian on A14
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A male pedestrian died late last night on the A14 at Stowmarket, after being involved in a collision with a lorry.
Suffolk police were called after 10.30pm yesterday, Saturday, May 8, to reports a lorry had been involved in an accident on the westbound carriageway near junction 49 on the edge of Stowmarket.
An ambulance was called to the incident but the victim, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for under seven hours as officers investigated the circumstances of the incident, but reopened shortly after 5am.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, along with anyone driving in the area just prior to the incident who has a dashcam in their vehicle.
Witnesses or anybody with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit quoting CAD 409 of May 8, by emailing SCIU@suffolk.pnn.police.uk
The tragedy is the latest to hit Suffolk's roads in recent months. A total of 10 people have now died on the county's roads in 2021.
Most Read
- 1 Tories retain Suffolk County Council control - but Greens make huge gains
- 2 A weekend of potential departures as Town finish up their disappointing season
- 3 Joy as council reverses ban on motorhomes in car parks
- 4 See inside beautiful stately home near Ipswich - for one day only
- 5 'Masterpiece' modernist home with panoramic sea views for sale for £850,000
- 6 'Complete shock' - Neighbours stunned after cannabis farm uncovered
- 7 Bookings now open for unique new Suffolk dining experience
- 8 Elections 2021: Tim Passmore re-elected Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner
- 9 Poorly rated Chick King takeaway goes into liquidation
- 10 Inside Suffolk's own Repair Shop