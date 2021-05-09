Man in 20s dies in collision between lorry and pedestrian on A14

Breaking

Published: 8:11 AM May 9, 2021 Updated: 8:29 AM May 9, 2021

A man has died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 at Stowmarket - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A male pedestrian died late last night on the A14 at Stowmarket, after being involved in a collision with a lorry.

Suffolk police were called after 10.30pm yesterday, Saturday, May 8, to reports a lorry had been involved in an accident on the westbound carriageway near junction 49 on the edge of Stowmarket.

An ambulance was called to the incident but the victim, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for under seven hours as officers investigated the circumstances of the incident, but reopened shortly after 5am.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, along with anyone driving in the area just prior to the incident who has a dashcam in their vehicle.

Witnesses or anybody with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit quoting CAD 409 of May 8, by emailing SCIU@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

The tragedy is the latest to hit Suffolk's roads in recent months. A total of 10 people have now died on the county's roads in 2021.



