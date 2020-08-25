Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

A man has died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Archant

Police have confirmed a man in his 40s has died following a collision between two lorries on the A14 near Rougham this morning.

Suffolk police were called just before 9.45am after receiving reports of a collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A14, just outside Bury St Edmunds.

The eastbound carriageway has remained closed ever since, resulting in miles of tailbacks.

Police did temporarily close the westbound carrigeway, but it reopened at around 11am.

Ambulance and fire crews were also in attendance, along with a critical care team from the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service.

Police have now confirmed a man in his 40s died at the scene following the incident.

Another driver involved in the collision was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for a check-up, but did not sustain any serious injuries.

The eastbound carriageway is likely to remain closed for the rest of the day while a collision investigation is carried out and the vehicles are recovered.

Any witnesses to the collision – including anyone with dash cam footage - are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference CAD 71 of August 25.

