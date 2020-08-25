E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

PUBLISHED: 16:22 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:27 25 August 2020

A man has died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A man has died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Archant

Police have confirmed a man in his 40s has died following a collision between two lorries on the A14 near Rougham this morning.

Suffolk police were called just before 9.45am after receiving reports of a collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A14, just outside Bury St Edmunds.

The eastbound carriageway has remained closed ever since, resulting in miles of tailbacks.

Police did temporarily close the westbound carrigeway, but it reopened at around 11am.

You may also want to watch:

Ambulance and fire crews were also in attendance, along with a critical care team from the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service.

Police have now confirmed a man in his 40s died at the scene following the incident.

Another driver involved in the collision was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for a check-up, but did not sustain any serious injuries.

The eastbound carriageway is likely to remain closed for the rest of the day while a collision investigation is carried out and the vehicles are recovered.

Any witnesses to the collision – including anyone with dash cam footage - are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference CAD 71 of August 25.

MORE: A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Matchday Recap: Four goals in five minutes during crazy spell as Hammers win Portman Road clash

Aaron Drinan and Freddie Sears look to slow the progress of Andriy Yarmolenko. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Matchday Recap: Four goals in five minutes during crazy spell as Hammers win Portman Road clash

Aaron Drinan and Freddie Sears look to slow the progress of Andriy Yarmolenko. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

A man has died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Car collides with three men on bikes in ‘targeted’ attack leaving one in serious condition

Forensics teams and officers are attending the scene in Ipswich Road, Colchester, today after a 'targeted' incident last night (stock photo). PICTURE: ARCHANT

‘Large group’ seen throwing stones at cars before crash

Lowestoft Road in Carlton Colville. Picture: Google Images

New Wolsey co-produces world premiere murder-mystery online

The poster for the world premiere of the murder-mystery What A Carve Up! Photo: New Wolsey Theatre

Accused youth ‘sorry’ for man’s death but blames victim for starting fatal fight

Flowers left at the scene outside Kebabpizza in Ipswich after the death of Richie Day. Picture: ARCHANT