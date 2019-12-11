E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

PUBLISHED: 13:00 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 11 December 2019

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

A man has died following a serious collision involving three vehicles which has caused a busy Suffolk road to close.

Emergency services were called shortly after 6.30am this morning to reports of a collision involving a DAF lorry, a Peugeot Partner van and a SEAT Ibiza on the A140 at Little Stonham.

They arrived to find the lorry jack-knifed across the road.

It has now been confirmed that the van driver, a man, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The vehicles are blocking the A140 at Little Stonham in both directions near The Magpie pub and drivers are being urged to avoid the area if possible.

The road remains closed in both directions and diversions are in place. However officers are advising that the diversion route is not suitable for lorries or large vehicles.

According to drivers, a lorry following the diversion has become stuck in the mud on the road to Mickfield, which is stopping larger vehicles getting through.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is under way.

Electrical power to Little Stonham had to be switched off for several hours from around 11am to allow the lorry to be recovered.

Any witnesses, including anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident, are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Suffolk police, quoting CAD 38 of December 11.

Most Read

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Oops! Health secretary Matt Hancock in Newmarket Hospital mix-up

Matt Hancock ended up with a red face over A&E at Newmarket Hospital. Picture: House of Commons

Everything we know about the Suffolk bird flu outbreak

Bird flu has been detected in Mid Suffolk. File photo. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Nino Severino: Drew’s ‘sporting insanity’ will see him reach the top

Drew Kemp is working with Nino Severino on getting the mental edge in his sport. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Visitor centre at one of Suffolk’s most popular attractions gets go-ahead

Needham lake is to get a visitor centre after planning permission was approved. Picture: PAUL NIXON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists