Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

A man has died following a serious collision involving three vehicles which has caused a busy Suffolk road to close.

Emergency services were called shortly after 6.30am this morning to reports of a collision involving a DAF lorry, a Peugeot Partner van and a SEAT Ibiza on the A140 at Little Stonham.

They arrived to find the lorry jack-knifed across the road.

It has now been confirmed that the van driver, a man, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The vehicles are blocking the A140 at Little Stonham in both directions near The Magpie pub and drivers are being urged to avoid the area if possible.

The road remains closed in both directions and diversions are in place. However officers are advising that the diversion route is not suitable for lorries or large vehicles.

According to drivers, a lorry following the diversion has become stuck in the mud on the road to Mickfield, which is stopping larger vehicles getting through.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is under way.

Electrical power to Little Stonham had to be switched off for several hours from around 11am to allow the lorry to be recovered.

Any witnesses, including anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident, are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Suffolk police, quoting CAD 38 of December 11.