Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Motorcyclist dies in crash with car

30 March, 2019 - 06:50
A man has died following a crash on the A414 in Langford near Maldon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has died following a crash on the A414 in Langford near Maldon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 50s has died in a crash on the A414 in Langford, near Maldon in Essex.

Police and paramedics were called to reports a motorcyclist was in cardiac arrest just after 3.30pm yesterday.

Despite emergency crews and people at the scene giving him CPR, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers believe the crash involved an orange Honda CBR 1000 motorbike and a blue Seat Ibiza.

A 23-year-old man from West Mersea, from the Seat Ibiza, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving in connection with the crash.

He remained in police custody overnight.

Witnesses and drivers with dash cam footage are asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting incident number 755 of Friday, March 29.

Or, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Motorcyclist dies in crash with car

A man has died following a crash on the A414 in Langford near Maldon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Paul Lambert visits hospice to meet latest Ipswich Town mascots

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert visits The Treehouse hospice in Ipswich. Picture: IPSWICH TOWN FOOTBALL CLUB

McGreal: ‘Seven games to put it right’

Frankie Kent, set to start in the centre of defence today alongside Luke Prosser. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Parachutists and BMXers take centre stage at East Anglian Game and Country Fair

The East Anglian Game and Country Fair returns to the Euston Estate near Thetford on April 27 and 28. Pictured: Silver Stars Parachute Display Team.

‘It will take a huge effort... but anything is possible’ – Lambert not giving up on great escape ahead of Hull visit

Collin Quaner scored Ipswich Town's opener against Nottingham Forest prior to the international break. Photo: Steve Waller
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists