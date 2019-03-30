Motorcyclist dies in crash with car

A man has died following a crash on the A414 in Langford near Maldon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 50s has died in a crash on the A414 in Langford, near Maldon in Essex.

Police and paramedics were called to reports a motorcyclist was in cardiac arrest just after 3.30pm yesterday.

Despite emergency crews and people at the scene giving him CPR, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers believe the crash involved an orange Honda CBR 1000 motorbike and a blue Seat Ibiza.

A 23-year-old man from West Mersea, from the Seat Ibiza, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving in connection with the crash.

He remained in police custody overnight.

Witnesses and drivers with dash cam footage are asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting incident number 755 of Friday, March 29.

Or, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.