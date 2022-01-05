News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Man found dead at north Essex pub

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:23 PM January 5, 2022
The Bottle Kiln in Harwich, a Wetherspoon pub

The Bottle Kiln in Harwich, a Wetherspoon pub - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 50s was found dead at a Wetherspoon pub in Harwich in the week before Christmas, police have confirmed.

Essex Police confirmed officers were called to the Bottle Kiln in Kingsway shortly before 11am on Monday, December 20.

A Wetherspoon spokesman confirmed the man was found by a cleaner that morning.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: "We can confirm that a guest staying in the hotel at the Bottle Kiln in Harwich was found dead in his room.

"He was found by a cleaner who alerted the pub manager.

"The police gave permission for the pub to remain open while they undertook their investigation.

Most Read

  1. 1 14 sheep killed on railway line after being chased on to tracks by dog
  2. 2 Cook on his Ipswich Town sacking, deserving more time and why he should have left in the summer
  3. 3 Man slashed in the face while jogging in Bury St Edmunds
  1. 4 Gillingham sign Norwich striker on loan ahead of Ipswich clash
  2. 5 Woman turns down Queen's honour over link to 'empire'
  3. 6 Suffolk carpenter crowned best apprentice in the country after swapping careers
  4. 7 Town working on permanent Walton deal as potential loan recall looms
  5. 8 Tim Hortons restaurant and takeaway opening date in Ipswich revealed
  6. 9 1,200 hospital staff off sick as Omicron takes hold in Suffolk
  7. 10 'I learn off them and they learn off me' - Edmundson praises Town strikers

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the relatives and friend of the deceased man. We will assist the police in any way possible."

The Bottle Kiln, which opened in 2017 and was a former Co-op furniture store, contains nine en-suite bedrooms in its hotel.

Essex Police
Essex Live News
Harwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are investigating a suspected attempted murder, assault, burglary and criminal damage in Abbeygate Street

Suffolk Constabulary | Updated

Shock after New Year's Day attack at high street address in Bury St Edmunds

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Police officers

Man found dead in the sea at Corton named

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Sofia Davies, one of the first babies born in 2022

West Suffolk Hospital

'Magical' New Year's Day baby born on living room floor

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
Police are currently at the scene of a single vehicle crash near the sugar beet factory in Bury St Edmunds

A14

Motorbike crash on A14 roundabout

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon