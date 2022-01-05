Man found dead at north Essex pub

A man in his 50s was found dead at a Wetherspoon pub in Harwich in the week before Christmas, police have confirmed.

Essex Police confirmed officers were called to the Bottle Kiln in Kingsway shortly before 11am on Monday, December 20.

A Wetherspoon spokesman confirmed the man was found by a cleaner that morning.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: "We can confirm that a guest staying in the hotel at the Bottle Kiln in Harwich was found dead in his room.

"He was found by a cleaner who alerted the pub manager.

"The police gave permission for the pub to remain open while they undertook their investigation.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the relatives and friend of the deceased man. We will assist the police in any way possible."

The Bottle Kiln, which opened in 2017 and was a former Co-op furniture store, contains nine en-suite bedrooms in its hotel.