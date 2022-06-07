Man in his 40s dies after falling from bridge in west Suffolk town

Breaking

A man has died after falling from a bridge in Haverhill - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 40s has died after falling from a bridge in a west Suffolk town.

The incident happened at 9.30pm on Monday in the Hamlet Road area of Haverhill, Suffolk police said.

Police initially received a report just after 8pm of a man sat on a high wall that crosses Ehringshausen Way in the town.

Officers spoke to the individual, who then left the scene.

Later that evening, police received another call from the ambulance service reporting a man in his late 40s had suffered serious injuries having fallen from a high bridge in the Hamlet Road area.

Police attended and a cordon was put in place.

The man, confirmed as the same person involved in the first incident, was pronounced dead a short while later.

His death is being treated as unexplained.

As the death happened following initial police contact, the Independent Office of Police Conduct has been informed.