News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Breaking

Man in his 40s dies after falling from bridge in west Suffolk town

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:42 PM June 7, 2022
A man has died after falling from a bridge in Haverhill

A man has died after falling from a bridge in Haverhill - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 40s has died after falling from a bridge in a west Suffolk town.

The incident happened at 9.30pm on Monday in the Hamlet Road area of Haverhill, Suffolk police said.

Police initially received a report just after 8pm of a man sat on a high wall that crosses Ehringshausen Way in the town.

Officers spoke to the individual, who then left the scene.

Later that evening, police received another call from the ambulance service reporting a man in his late 40s had suffered serious injuries having fallen from a high bridge in the Hamlet Road area.

Police attended and a cordon was put in place.

The man, confirmed as the same person involved in the first incident, was pronounced dead a short while later.

Most Read

  1. 1 Superstar Ed Sheeran picks up curry in Framlingham after jubilee performance
  2. 2 Victim in murder probe named as University of Suffolk lecturer
  3. 3 Suffolk man who had sex with teen fined for missing unpaid work
  1. 4 Ball: 'I was intense... my only aim was to play for Man United'
  2. 5 Man in his 40s dies after falling from bridge in west Suffolk town
  3. 6 Major road closures to look out for in Suffolk this week
  4. 7 Ranking all of Ipswich Town's managers.... worst to the best
  5. 8 'He brings a wealth of quality' - McKenna on new coach Grant
  6. 9 Mum left in tears as family holiday cancelled twice amid travel chaos
  7. 10 'It is very sad' – Final part of landmark HMS Ganges mast taken down

His death is being treated as unexplained.

As the death happened following initial police contact, the Independent Office of Police Conduct has been informed.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Haverhill News

Don't Miss

The crowd at Platinum Party at the Palace, Inset: Nandi Bushell

Music

'Wow!' - Ipswich drummer Nandi on performing at Buckingham Palace party

Dolly Carter

person
Today's electrical storm from mousehold heath overlooking the cathedral

Suffolk Weather

Weather warning for Suffolk as thunderstorms expected

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
There are currently long delays on the A11 near Mildenhall

Suffolk Constabulary

Woman dies after crash on the A11 in Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Lavenham will be featured on a BBC live broadcast to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Suffolk village to star in live BBC Platinum Jubilee broadcast today

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon