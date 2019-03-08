Man dies in Ixworth flat fire

A man living in sheltered accommodation in Ixworth has died in a fire Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

A man has died following a fire at his sheltered accommodation flat in the Suffolk village of Ixworth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the blaze in Peddars Close at 1.14am and three crews - from Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds and Thetford - attended.

One occupant of the first-floor flat was unaccounted for and was inside the property.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said a joint police and fire investigation into the blaze is now taking place, though the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said the fire did not spread to neighbouring flats and was dealt with by 3.18am.

Crews are on scene this morning while they work on the fire investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting reference CAD 36 of July 6.