Man dies in crash between motorbike and van

A man has died following a crash between a motorcycle and a van in Witham Road near Braintree. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A motorcyclist has died following a collision between a bike and a van in Cressing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Essex police were called to Witham Road, near Cressing Temple, shortly after 5pm today to reports of a crash involving a motorbike and a van.

Sadly, the motorcyclist died at the scene.

A section of the road is currently closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area while they carry out forensic examination work.

Officers are now asking anyone with information about the crash to come forward.

They ask anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or email CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 706 of today’s date.