News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Man dies after lorry crashes into trees

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 10:11 AM July 27, 2021   
The crash happened on the B1085 at Red Lodge

The crash happened on the B1085 at Red Lodge - Credit: Google Maps

A lorry driver has died after the heavy goods vehicle he was driving came off the road and crashed into trees. 

The incident happened on the B1085 near Red Lodge at 1.30pm on Monday. 

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: "Officers and paramedics attended but sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene."

No further information is known about the driver at this time. 




You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

James Tompkins challenging Kane Vincent-Young.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Plenty of positives despite Palace defeat

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Lisa and Steve Edwards had a 1940s themed wedding

Coronavirus

How bride paid £1 for vintage wedding dress

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Ian Simpson saw US Air Force pilot Grant Thompson's F-15E Strike Eagle with sparks flying out. 

Suffolk Live

Eagle-eyed plane spotter saves pilot's life

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A major dispersal auction of farm machinery will be held at Cuckoo Tye Farm in Acton near Sudbury

Farming

Machinery to be sold following the loss of 'passionate' farmer

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus