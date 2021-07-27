Man dies after lorry crashes into trees
Published: 10:11 AM July 27, 2021
A lorry driver has died after the heavy goods vehicle he was driving came off the road and crashed into trees.
The incident happened on the B1085 near Red Lodge at 1.30pm on Monday.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: "Officers and paramedics attended but sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene."
No further information is known about the driver at this time.
