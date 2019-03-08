Death at Stoke by Nayland Hotel ‘not thought to be suspicious’

A man in his 20s was found dead at the Stoke by Nayland Hotel

A man in his 20s whose body was discovered at a hotel complex in Stoke by Nayland died in “unexplained” circumstances, police have confirmed.

Police and firefighters were called to the Stoke by Nayland Hotel on Tuesday

Officers and paramedics were called at 4:30pm yesterday, Tuesday, March 19, to reports of concern for the safety of a man inside the Stoke by Nayland Hotel on Keepers Lane.

The body of a man in his 20s was subsequently discovered inside the premises.

The incident is currently being treated as unexplained, but police have confirmed it is not believed to be suspicious. Enquiries to establish the circumstances of the death are ongoing.

Next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

The body of a young man was found at the Stoke by Nayland Hotel in Suffolk

Firefighters were also called to the scene following reports of a potential chemical incident.

A small scale evacuation of nearby rooms was carried out for public safety purposes as crews investigated a “light chemical smell”. However, it was later confirmed no chemicals were involved.

A spokesman for the hotel said: “We can confirm that a guest was found deceased in their hotel room.

“We immediately notified the police who are dealing with the incident.

A view of the Stoke by Nayland Hotel, near the Essex border

“It would be inappropriate for us to comment any further, but our thoughts are with those connected to this tragic situation.”

An ambulance spokesman said: “Several ambulances, rapid response vehicles and the Essex and Herts air ambulance attended the Stoke by Nayland Hotel and Golf Spa near Colchester around 5.30pm yesterday evening following reports that a person had died.

“Sadly the person was found to be deceased. We are unable to provide any further information.”

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesman added: “We were called to a potential chemical exposure.

“We received initial reports of a light chemical smell and evacuated adjoining rooms as a precaution.

“We entered one of the hotel rooms through the ground window and no chemicals found to be involved.”

Stoke by Nayland Hotel is a popular 80-room complex with two championship golf courses, spa and restaurant.

It is part of an 80-year-old family business set in the picturesque Stour Valley.