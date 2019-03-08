Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Death at Stoke by Nayland Hotel ‘not thought to be suspicious’

PUBLISHED: 12:28 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:55 20 March 2019

A man in his 20s was found dead at the Stoke by Nayland Hotel Picture: PHIL MORLEY

A man in his 20s was found dead at the Stoke by Nayland Hotel Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

A man in his 20s whose body was discovered at a hotel complex in Stoke by Nayland died in “unexplained” circumstances, police have confirmed.

Police and firefighters were called to the Stoke by Nayland Hotel on Tuesday Picture: PHIL MORLEYPolice and firefighters were called to the Stoke by Nayland Hotel on Tuesday Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Officers and paramedics were called at 4:30pm yesterday, Tuesday, March 19, to reports of concern for the safety of a man inside the Stoke by Nayland Hotel on Keepers Lane.

The body of a man in his 20s was subsequently discovered inside the premises.

The incident is currently being treated as unexplained, but police have confirmed it is not believed to be suspicious. Enquiries to establish the circumstances of the death are ongoing.

Next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

The body of a young man was found at the Stoke by Nayland Hotel in Suffolk Picture: PHIL MORLEYThe body of a young man was found at the Stoke by Nayland Hotel in Suffolk Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Firefighters were also called to the scene following reports of a potential chemical incident.

A small scale evacuation of nearby rooms was carried out for public safety purposes as crews investigated a “light chemical smell”. However, it was later confirmed no chemicals were involved.

A spokesman for the hotel said: “We can confirm that a guest was found deceased in their hotel room.

“We immediately notified the police who are dealing with the incident.

A view of the Stoke by Nayland Hotel, near the Essex border Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND HOTELA view of the Stoke by Nayland Hotel, near the Essex border Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND HOTEL

“It would be inappropriate for us to comment any further, but our thoughts are with those connected to this tragic situation.”

An ambulance spokesman said: “Several ambulances, rapid response vehicles and the Essex and Herts air ambulance attended the Stoke by Nayland Hotel and Golf Spa near Colchester around 5.30pm yesterday evening following reports that a person had died.

“Sadly the person was found to be deceased. We are unable to provide any further information.”

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesman added: “We were called to a potential chemical exposure.

“We received initial reports of a light chemical smell and evacuated adjoining rooms as a precaution.

“We entered one of the hotel rooms through the ground window and no chemicals found to be involved.”

Stoke by Nayland Hotel is a popular 80-room complex with two championship golf courses, spa and restaurant.

It is part of an 80-year-old family business set in the picturesque Stour Valley.

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Death at Stoke by Nayland Hotel ‘not thought to be suspicious’

A man in his 20s was found dead at the Stoke by Nayland Hotel Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man remains in critical condition after lorry crash on A14

The incident happened on the on-slip road at junction 43 of the A14 near Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Hoax bomb threats’ aboard coach cause major delays near Stansted Airport

Police closed the road due to an incident between Harlow and Stansted Airport Picture: COLIN SHEAD

FA long service honour for Whight, 81

George Whight, right, receives The FA 50-Year Service Medal from Ipswich Referees’ Association Chairman Mike Moir. Picture: SUFFOLK FA

‘He epitomised the spirit of cricket’ - Tributes paid to Suffolk star Layne

Former Suffolk cricketer Randolph Layne (second from left), who has died aged 81, with fellow former Suffolk star Hercules Grant, his wife Faith, and ex-EADT sports editor Tony Garnett. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists